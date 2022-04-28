हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli needs to become ‘free-flowing’ personality like younger days, feels Yuvraj Singh

There are talks about the national selectors thinking about giving prolonged rest to the former skipper by dropping him for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa in the month of June.

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli needs to become ‘free-flowing’ personality like younger days, feels Yuvraj Singh
RCB batter Virat Kohli bats in the nets. (Source: Twitter)

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been going through one of the biggest form slump of his international cricket career. After back-to-back ducks in IPL 2022, Kohli managed only 9 in his last match against the Rajasthan Royals.

In 9 matches in IPL 2022, Kohli has only score 128 runs with a top-score of 48. Now there are talks about the national selectors thinking about giving prolonged rest to the former skipper by dropping him for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa in the month of June.

Former India and RCB teammate Yuvraj Singh says Virat Kohli needs to look back at his younger days and how he was as a person to rectify the current slump he is facing. In an exclusive interview with the newly-launched channel Sports18, Yuvraj says Kohli’s work ethic is four times better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and that will help him to come out of the slump.

The former India middle-order lynchpin agreed that Kohli’s form is not the best, but he is still scoring runs. “Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players,” said Yuvraj, in the first of two-part interview series on ‘Home of Heroes’ series.

“Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game.

“He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years,” Yuvraj said.

Kohli was seen spending some time letting loose as RCB organised a wedding celebration part for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman inside the team’s bio-bubble in Mumbai. Virat attended the party with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

RCB's next match is against IPL 2022 Point Table leaders Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 30).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreYuvraj SinghAnushka Sharma
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians signs Kumar Kartikeya Singh, replaces Md. Arshad Khan

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: The fierce battle going on in the Donbass