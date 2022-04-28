Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been going through one of the biggest form slump of his international cricket career. After back-to-back ducks in IPL 2022, Kohli managed only 9 in his last match against the Rajasthan Royals.

In 9 matches in IPL 2022, Kohli has only score 128 runs with a top-score of 48. Now there are talks about the national selectors thinking about giving prolonged rest to the former skipper by dropping him for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa in the month of June.

Former India and RCB teammate Yuvraj Singh says Virat Kohli needs to look back at his younger days and how he was as a person to rectify the current slump he is facing. In an exclusive interview with the newly-launched channel Sports18, Yuvraj says Kohli’s work ethic is four times better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and that will help him to come out of the slump.

The former India middle-order lynchpin agreed that Kohli’s form is not the best, but he is still scoring runs. “Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players,” said Yuvraj, in the first of two-part interview series on ‘Home of Heroes’ series.

“Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game.

“He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years,” Yuvraj said.

Kohli was seen spending some time letting loose as RCB organised a wedding celebration part for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman inside the team’s bio-bubble in Mumbai. Virat attended the party with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

RCB's next match is against IPL 2022 Point Table leaders Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 30).