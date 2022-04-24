Under new captaincy, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are undoubtedly having a good run in the IPL 2022 so far. They are currently placed at the fourth position on the table with 5 wins out of their eight matches.

With the team doing exceedingly well, the Bangalore franchise players were seen spending some fun moments off the field in a team bonding exercise video.

The video featured several RCB players, including skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror and David Willey, as they performed a speed test by playing their own version of the viral trend, head, shoulder, knees and shoes.

And, surely, the cricketers were seen having an absolute fun time during the activity that tested their skills such as reflexes, speed and hand-eye coordination.

The batting icon and former RCB captain Kohli is known to be one of the fittest sportspersons in the world and at 33, he acquires high fitness standards that other athletes dream to achieve.

Checkout the video here...

In the video posted by Puma, Kohli displayed lightning-fast reflexes and speed that astonished his RCB teammates as well as the fans. He outperformed Du Plessis and speedster Siraj with his unmatched swift movements.

After losing their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, RCB will be next up against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

With ANI inputs