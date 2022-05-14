हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunrisers Hyderabad playoffs qualification scenario

IPL 2022: What SRH need to do to qualify for playoffs? Check here

In the 11 matches that they have played so far, SRH have managed to get 10 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by cool and calm Kane Williamson, have blown hot and cold in the tournament so far. 

They started off the IPL 2022 campaign with two back-to-back losses before they went on a winning spree and won five matches on the trot. But since then their campaign has gone off the rails. 

Now in the 11 matches that they have played so far, SRH have managed to get 10 points. They have lost four matches on the go and that is hurting their chances of playoffs qualification

One of the biggest worries for SRH this season has been the form of their captain Kane Williamson. In 11 games, Williamson has scored only 199 runs at an average of 19.90 and strike rate of 96.13. This includes just one fifty. 

There are some positives for SRH as well. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abhishe Sharma have done well for the side. SRH will hope that these players including Kane Williamson fire in the games to come.

How can SRH qualify for playoffs?

SRH, with 10 points in the bag, sit at the 6th position in IPL 2022 points table. Winning all 3 remaining matches will take them to 16 points. But their job does not end there. They need to win all these games with a huge margin to qualify. SRH's NRR is -0.031 and that is why merely winning won't do.  

Their next 3 games are vs KKR, MI and PBKS. They can reduce the competition in Match 61 of IPL 2022 by beating KKR. If they beat KKR then the Shreyas Iyer-led sode will be knocked out of the tournament.

