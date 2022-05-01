Mohsin Khan created a big impact in the DC vs LSG contest as he picked up four wickets in Mach 45 of IPL 2022.

One of the highlights of this spell was the wicket of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant.

Pant smashed 44 off 30 balls and was the best batter for DC on that day.

Brilliant bowling from Mohsin Khan as he ends up with figures of 4/16 __ Live - https://t.co/wmwJlb9D5J #DCvLSG #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/LxSPOURAQt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2022

However, he continued to struggle against Mohsin. And the pacer was smart enought to effect this dismissal.

He used his brains to outsmart Pant. He kept bowling deliveries outside the off stump, making Pant reach out for the balls. He hit just the right lengths vs Pant and got him frustrated. And then came that one ball which are directed at stumps and was fuller. Pant was not ready for it, thinking he would continue to make him play away from the body and this is where he lost his wickets as ball disturbed his stumps.

Mohsin finished with 4 for 16 from his four overs.

Who is Mohsin Khan?

Mohsin Khan is a left-arm pacer who belongs to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh of India. He played his first IPL match in IPL 2022 for LSG in their opening contest vs Gujarat Titans.

He has previously been with Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2020. He was picked by LSG for Rs 20 lakh at IPL Auction 2022.

In domestic cricket, playing for Uttar Pradesh, he has featured in 17 List A matches with 26 wickets to his name at an average of 20.92. His economy rate stands at 5.15. In 28 T20s, he has 34 wickets at 20.08 and economy rate of 7.11.