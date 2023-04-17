IPL: Angry KL Rahul Abuses Teammate Over Misfield Against Punjab - Watch

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost their second consecutive match of IPL 2023, failing to defend a target of 160 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 21st match of the season. After being asked to bat first, LSG could only manage 159/8 on the board. Though the match went down to the final over, the home team failed to defend the target.

LSG captain KL Rahul was confident about defending the target and was actively involved on the field. He expected the same energy from his players and expressed his disappointment towards one of his teammates for a misfield. A video of Rahul getting angry at a player and apparently abusing him is going viral on social media. The incident occurred after the 16th over, in which Mark Wood leaked 13 runs.

Rahul and Kyle Mayers provided a decent start to LSG, adding 53 runs for the first wicket in 7.4 overs. However, the scoring rate was below par. Rahul scored 74 but consumed 56 balls, hitting only one six and eight boundaries. No frontline batsman could score at a strike rate of more than 150.00, which cost LSG. PBKS, who played without the services of Shikhar Dhawan, lost their openers Atharava Taide and Prabhsimran Singh in the first three overs. Matthew Short (34) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (22) rescued the team after a forgettable start. Sikandar Raza played a crucial role in the win, slamming a half-century. Shahrukh Khan's quickfire knock of 23 off just 10 balls proved to be the game-changer as PBKS completed the chase on the third delivery of the 20th over.

With three wins from five matches, LSG sits at the second spot in the points table. PBKS also has the same number of wins and is placed at the fourth spot.