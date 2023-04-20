IPL 2023: Apple CEO Tim Cook Spotted At Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Clash With Sonam Kapoor, See Pics Here

Apple CEO Tim Cook was trending once more but this time not for his business topics as he was spotted watching an IPL match along side Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals was witnessed by some big names like Cook, Sonam and even Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

Checkout the picture here:

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Monday expressed his excitement on Twitter and posted a photograph with his team from the Mumbai store, which is also the first official retail store of Apple in India.

He also posted a photograph of him and the whole team of the Mumbai store, along with the tweet.

Hours after launching India`s second Apple store in Delhi`s Saket on Thursday, the company`s CEO Tim Cook was spotted as one of the high-profile spectators at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match.

Several visuals went viral in which Tim Cook is standing in stands and cheering for the teams along with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. One can also spot Congress leader Rajeev Shukla in the pictures.

Fans became excited to see Tim Cook giving "Apple" touch to the IPL."Woaaah...Tim Cook watching the match...it`s a treat," a social media user wrote."Seems like Tim Cook is also a fan of cricket," another one commented.

Tim Cook is currently in India for the launch of two Apple stores. The first was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday while the second retail store was unveiled in Delhi on Thursday. Viewing India as its long-term market, the iPhone manufacturer has expressed interest in expansion plans, including manufacturing the latest products.

Currently, the employment strength of Apple in India stands at 1 lakh. Sources said this is expected to go up to 2 lakh in the coming years. Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Cook expressed confidence about a long-term working relationship with India. Cook had last visited India in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country.