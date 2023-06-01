topStoriesenglish2616561
IPL 2023 Champions Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane Join Team India Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final; See Pics

Jadeja and Rahane were the chief architects of Chennai Super Kings' super win in the final of the Indian Premier League 2023. They are expected to feature in the India XI for the WTC final.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch their historic fifth title, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Ajinkya Rahane have joined the Team India squad in London to prep for the all-important World Test Championship 2023 final (WTC 2023). Jadeja, Rahane, along with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans (the other IPL 2023 finalists) reached London a day before and will play a big role in the WTC final. BCCI shared the pics of the new joinees on social media accounts, writing: "The wait is over. Hello guys, welcome back!"

Check out the pics shared by BCCI below:

Will Rahane make it to the playing 11?

It will be interesting to see the playing XI of the Indian team for the WTC 2023 final against Australia. Expect in-form Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma to open the innings with the bat for India. At the same time, pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are likely to share the new ball. Selection of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli is also guaranteed while the number 5 spot in the batting lineup is up for grabds. KS Bharat is expected to be the wicketkeeper for India in this big game. It will be a toss up between Rahane and Ishan Kishan for the number 5 spot. 

If head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit will look for aggression in the middle, they map opt for the services of Kishan while Rahane will bring the experience that the batting order needs. It will be interesting to see what management opts for.

Squads:

Australia: Marcus Harris (Batsman), Travis Head (Batsman), Usman Khawaja (Batsman), Steven Smith (Batsman), David Warner (Batsman), Marnus Labuschagne (Batting Allrounder), Cameron Green (Bowling Allrounder), Alex Carey (WK-Batsman), Josh Inglis (WK-Batsman), Pat Cummins (Bowler), Scott Boland (Bowler), Josh Hazlewood (Bowler), Nathan Lyon (Bowler), Todd Murphy (Bowler), Mitchell Starc (Bowler)

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

