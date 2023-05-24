IPL 2023: 'Don't Think He Needs To Be Fast-Tracked Into ODIs,' Dinesh Karthik For Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dinesh Karthik has called for patience with prodigious young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal and believes to fast-track the talented batter into India's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad this year should be dismissed.

Jaiswal shot to prominence when he topped the run charts at the 2020 ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup, with 400 runs in six matches and one century, four fifties and the 21-year-old has already replicated that form with some standout performances at the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. Calls have been made for Jaiswal to be parachuted into India's 50-over squad for this year's World Cup on home soil, with former national coach Ravi Shastri recently suggesting the youngster could push for selection if injuries do arise to key players in the lead-up to the event. But Karthik is not convinced with the idea.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Karthik said this year's World Cup comes too soon for Jaiswal and the left-hander should instead focus on being a part of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"I do not think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into the ODI setup," Karthik said as quoted by ICC.

"He is a young boy. He needs to be fast-tracked into the T20I setup. I think he needs to be one of the frontrunners for the T20 World Cup happening next year as there are only a limited amount of ODIs left to be played prior to this World Cup."

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have both been given chances to partner skipper Rohit Sharma in the vacant opener role in 50-over cricket this year and Karthik believes India should continue to provide opportunities to that duo while Jaiswal further learns his craft.

"India do not lack an opener, they have done really well with Rohit and Shubman being there. So I feel that post the World Cup, I think in ODIs and T20Is, he (Jaiswal) is going to be a consistent player without a doubt. You do not need to fast-track him to this World Cup. I think there is Ishan Kishan who has also done well, who has been waiting in the wings."

"I only think it is fair that Yashasvi Jaiswal, when given an opportunity, is given an extended run because again, he is a very special player. He has shown us in this IPL. But when it comes to international cricket, it is a different cup of tea altogether. Just back him out there in the T20 setup, he needs to be there now. He will get going. And by the time this World Cup finishes, he will be ready to play from there on in ODIs and T20s," added Karthik.

Yashasvi had a memorable IPL 2023. In 14 matches, he scored 625 runs at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. He scored one century and five half-centuries, with the best score of 124.

While Jaiswal has won plenty of headlines for his heroics at the IPL already this year, there have been a host of other young batters to impress Karthik at the tournament.

Karthik nominated the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma as players that have caught the eye so far in the IPL and could all be in contention - alongside Jaiswal - for next year's T20 World Cup.

"I do not think anybody who is among the youngsters that I am going to say is going to make it to this 50-over World Cup. But I do feel that in the next World Cup, I think we will see the names like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma. These four names will definitely be banging the door really hard if not already part of the team because I think they're doing so well. They need to get a look into that T20 set up and they will do phenomenally well, I have no doubt about it," concluded the wicketkeeper-batter.