IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Probable Playing 11, LIVE Streaming To Ahmedabad Weather Report; All You Need To Know

The IPL 2023 finalists have been finalised after Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 clash of the T20 league. GT will meet MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on May 28 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The crowd will be divided between the home team and the team led by Dhoni, who is unsure of returning to IPL next year. How big this final is can be guaged by how desperate fans were for the tickets of the match. The IPL 2023 final tickets are sold out and those who made it will watch history take place in front of their eyes.

Dhoni's CSK are looking for a record-equalling fifth IPL title which will make them come at par with Mumbai Indians. At the same time, GT are aiming for their second successive IPL title. GT have already become the third team ever to enter the IPL final in back-to-back seasons after CSK and MI. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be pumped up to take on CSK and a victory will help them etch their name in history.

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who is leading the Orange Cap race with 851 runs in 16 matches so far. He smashed his third ton of the season in Qualifier 2 vs MI and may go on to toppled a Virat Kohli record in the final.

When is the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final?

The IPL 2023 final, to be held on May 28 (Sunday), will kickstart at either 7.30 pm IST or 8 pm IST. The match could have a half-an-hour delayed start due to the closing ceremony that is to take place from 6 pm IST.

Where is the IPL 2023 final being held?

The IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT will be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final LIVE Streaming details

The final of IPL 2023 between CSK and GT will be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Probable Playing 11s

GT Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Ahmedabad Weather Report on IPL 2023 final day

On May 28, when the IPL final is held, weather in Ahmedabad is likely to stay kind for a game of cricket. As per Accuweather, the temperature is going to stay in between 35 to 40 degrees and no possibility of rain predicted on that day.