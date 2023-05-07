IPL 2023 GT vs LSG: After Fight With Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Calls Gautam Gambhir The GOAT In Instagram Post, Shares Pic

After the online fued between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, the tension continues on social media. IPL 2023 saw its biggest controversy when RCB and India legend Virat Kohli and Lucknow Suoer Giants (LSG) pacer had a go at each other during and after the game, almost a week back. Naveen and Kohli had a spat during the match after LSG pacer and Mohammed Siraj exchanged heated words. Later, Naveen refused to shake hands with Kohli which rattled the former RCB captain. Gautam Gambhir, seeing Kohli still going at Naveen, decided to intervene only to lose cool himself.

Virat's cryptic post on Instagram

Virat had shared a social media post which was an anonymous quote which taught said: "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."A day after the spat, Naveen had also shared an Instagram story, taking a potshot at Kohli. He wrote: "You get what you deserve. That's how it should and that's how it goes."

Tension continues between Virat and Naveen

Virat Kohli has decided to move past the incident. After that Instagram Story, he has not posted anything on the feud with Naveen and Gambhir. But the LSG pacer is still at it. He posted a photo with Gambhir on his Instagram, a day before the GT vs LSG contest and called Gambhir the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). Naveen wrote: "Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (Goat Emoji)." This is seemingly a dig at Kohli, who is rated as GOAT by his fans all over the world.

Check out Naveen's post for Gambhir here:

LSG and RCB: The new rivalary in IPL

The LSG vs RCB rivaltly has also been born in the Indian Premier League thanks to the fued between the cricketers from the two sides. LSG abd RCB played each other twice. Lucknow won a thriller by one wicket in the first clash while RCB came out on top in the return fixture. If these two sides finish in playoffs, chances are huge for another round of clash. Otherwise, we will see them battle it out in IPL 2024. Fans won't care about ticket prices the next time Kohli and Naveen are in the playing 11 as LSG take on RCB with Gambhir sitting in the dugout. >