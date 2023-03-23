IPL 2023: How Will League Stage Play Out? How Are 10 Teams Divided Into Two Groups? EXPLAINED Here

IPL 2023 will kickstart on March 31 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with the first match taking place between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT). CSK will be playing MI twice, on April 8 and May 6 respectively. There are a total of 70 matches to be played in the league stage among the ten teams. After two new teams were added last year (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), BCCI did not increase the number of matches per team. Each team still plays 14 matches at league stage. This is because BCCI has put ten teams among 2 groups. The groups have been formed, keeping in mind the number of finals appearances and championships won.

IPL Teams

Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC)

IPL 2023 Groups

Group A: MI, RR, KKR, DC and LSG.

Group B: CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT.

How does the league stage works?

As per the rule, each IPL team will play teams from their group twice and only once with the teams of the other group except the one who are on same spot as them. Each team will also play twice with the team which is placed at the same spot as them in the other group. For example, MI, from Group A, will play RR, KKR, DC, LSG twice as they lie in the same group as they. They will also play CSK twice as they are also on top of the Group A, the same spot as theirs. And MI will play likes of PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT only once.

Not to forget, after staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage.