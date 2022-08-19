The trading window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to open in a couple of months’ time. The Board of Control for Cricket in India are planning to organise a mini-auction this year after a mega auction with the addition of two new team in the 2022 season.

If the IPL mini-auction takes place in January or early February, the board officials have decided that the IPL trading window could be opened as early as November this year. “We are looking at December-January or early February for the auctions. Before that the trade window will be back this time. The trade window will open around November or early December depending on the final auction date. It will be a short auction as we had the big one last season. The last auction was the major one and the next three will be mini auctions as the teams want to develop the squads,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport website.

The biggest name on the IPL transfer market this year could be Chennai Super Kings former captain Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder who joined the franchise back in 2012 has fallen out with CSK after being dumped as skipper mid-way through the season and replaced by MD Dhoni.

But the transition did not go well as CSK finished 9th with just four wins. According to media reports, Jadeja hasn’t been in touch with the franchise since IPL 2022 and wants to move on. The Saurashtra all-rounder as also removed all CSK-related posts from his social media account and also unfollowed CSK.

Jadeja underwent rehab at NCA for his rib injury recently. But despite still being contracted with CSK has never informed anything about his injury to CSK.

Jadeja was also the only player who was not part of the video that was put out by CSK to wish captain Dhoni on his birthday.

IPL 2023 Trading Window: Players who could be up for grabs…

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Tymal Mills (MI)

Adam Milne (CSK)

Manish Pandey (LSG)

Vijay Shankar (GT)

Shahrukh Khan (PBKS)