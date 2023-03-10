IPL 2023 Opening Match CSK vs GT Tickets Sale Is LIVE; Here's How To Buy - Read Details Inside

The first match of IPL 2023 will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans against four-time champions Chennai Super Kigs on March 31, 2023 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The world's biggest cricket stadium with capacity of over 1 lakh spectators will witness a big clash in which MS Dhoni is also going to play. Hosts Gujarat Titana announced, via a press release, that the tickets of this grand opening has begun.

In a press release shared with the media, GT wrote that "Gujarat Titans will release tickets for their first home match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday – March 10, 2023. The 2022 champions will play seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting March 31 – the first of which is against the Chennai Super Kings. Tickets will be available from 6pm Indian Standard Time (IST)."

How to buy tickets of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 opening game?

The fans in Ahmedabad and elsewhere in India can log on to PayTm's official app to buy tickets. GT have signed PayTm as Official Ticketing Partner for the IPL 2023. Fans can also visit Gujarat Titans official website to buy tickets for home matches of the team. The tickets are also available on 'Titans Fam' the official app of the franchise.

Dhoni vs Pandya

One of the highlights of the match will be the contest between a veteren leader and an upcoming one. We are talking about MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Dhoni has won the title four times with Chennai Super Kings as captain while Hardik won it his first stint as captain of the Gujarat Titans that too with a new franchise. Hardik has earlier spoken about the impact of Dhoni on his career and how he takes lessons from MSD's leadership style to captain Gujarat. Thanks to his success as captain in IPL 2022, Hardik has been made the captain of the Indian T20 side as well, in a role where he has won 3 series.