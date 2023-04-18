IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Chennai Super Kings Rise To 3rd Place, Faf du Plessis Climbs To No 1

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have climbed to the number three position on the IPL 2023 Points Table after winning the ‘Southern Derby’ against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. MS Dhoni’s CSK now have 3 wins from five matches to accumulate 6 points with a net run-rate (NRR) of 0.265.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to enjoy the top spot with 8 points from five matches with four wins to their name and just one loss. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in second place with 6 points from 5 matches but they have a superior NRR of 0.761 as compared to CSK.

IPL 2023 Points Table - CSK moves to No.3 now. pic.twitter.com/0RjEyBHdmJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have been relegated to the fourth position with six points and a NRR of 0.192. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the other team with 6 points from 5 matches but their NRR is -0.109.

Home side RCB remain static in the sixth position with their third loss in 5 matches and have 4 points so far. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also have 4 points but they are ahead on NRR of 0.320 as compared to RCB’s -0.318.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians can move up the Points Table as they are in 8th position currently with two wins and 4 points. Rohit Sharma’s MI will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match No. 25 on Tuesday night.

Faf du Plessis grabs Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is the new holder of the Orange Cap after scoring a brilliant fifty against CSK on Monday night. Du Plessis blazed 62 off 33 balls at Bengaluru and now had 259 runs from 5 matches with three fifties and a strike-rate of 172.66 to his name.

KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer was relegated to second spot and has 234 runs in 5 matches with one century and 1 fifty so far. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is in third place with 233 runs in 4 matches with two fifties.

Orange cap list right now of IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/En0MEzlpQA — Aadarsh (@AadarshParab) April 17, 2023

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and RCB batter Virat Kohli, who are currently in the Top 10 in the run-scorers list both failed with the bat on Monday night.

Tushar Deshpande rises in Purple Cap race

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande picked up a couple of wickets against RCB to move up to 5th place in the Purple Cap race for bowlers. Deshpande now has 10 wickets from 5 matches, same as GT pacer Mohammed Shami.

Purple cap list right now of IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/YTP29gAIad April 17, 2023

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to hold the Purple Cap and has 11 wickets from 5 matches. LSG pacer Mark Wood also has 11 wickets from 4 games while GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan has 11 wickets in 5 matches and are in second and third position respectively.

RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is in 6th place with 8 wickets in 5 matches at an excellent economy rate of 7 runs per over.