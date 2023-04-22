Watch: Virat Kohli Aces Blindfold Challenge, But Struggles To Identify RCB's Mystery Teammate

Ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on April 23, Virat Kohli was seen taking part in the Puma blindfold challenge with his RCB teammates, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Dinesh Karthik. While Kohli had no trouble identifying most of his teammates with their watches, beards, and other clues, he struggled with one player in particular.

Sunil Chettri, a legendary footballer, stood next to Kohli, and the former India captain had a hard time recognizing him. Despite feeling that there was no RCB player with such a short height and strong build, Kohli was eventually able to identify Chettri with a clue that he is really quick and an all-rounder. Kohli gifted Chettri an RCB jersey with number 11 on it, and Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, gave an epic reaction after her husband easily won the blindfold challenge.

After a loss to Chennai Super Kings, RCB bounced back with a win against Punjab Kings in Mohali. With the team firing on all cylinders, RCB will be looking to continue their winning streak against Rajasthan Royals. This will be RCB's fifth game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and they will be eager to give their fans a win on a Super Sunday.

The game against Rajasthan Royals will also be special for RCB as they will be wearing green jerseys to support their "Go Green" initiative, which promotes eco-friendliness and a healthy lifestyle. With Faf du Plessis leading the charge, RCB will be looking to keep their momentum going and secure a win against one of the strongest teams in the tournament.