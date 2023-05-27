IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Gives A Shout Out To Gujarat Titans' Star Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans smashed Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier and their charge was led by Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Former India batter Virender Sehwag couldn't help but heap praises on the duo for their outstanding contributions.

Mohit Sharma, the seasoned bowler representing the Gujarat Titans, showcased his prowess against the formidable Mumbai Indians. With an astonishing career-best figure of 5/10, Mohit proved his mettle and delivered a performance that will be etched in IPL history. This outstanding achievement marked the pinnacle of Mohit's IPL journey thus far, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with.

Equally impressive was the brilliant form displayed by Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans opener. Gill has been in sensational form and his remarkable consistency has propelled him to become the proud holder of the coveted orange cap for the IPL 2023, amassing a staggering 851 runs in 16 matches.

Virender Sehwag, in a show of admiration, took to Twitter to laud the exceptional performances of Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the face of the Mumbai Indians. Their tremendous displays of talent and resilience left fans and experts alike in awe.

Another example of Never Give Up- Mohit Sharma. Was not in the fray last few seasons and a net bowler for GT last season. But in just 13 matches, 24 wickets this season is a champion performance. Top 3 wicket takers all from Gujarat and they so deserve to make it to the finals._ pic.twitter.com/cJ6VxMMSZu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 26, 2023

With an impressive tally of 24 wickets in thirteen matches this season, at an exceptional average of 13.54, Mohit Sharma has undeniably proven himself as a dependable bowler in the tournament. Meanwhile, Gill's achievements have earned him a spot among the elite few, as he joins the ranks of Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and David Warner, being only the fourth cricketer to surpass the 800-run mark in a single IPL season.

The stage is now set for an electrifying final showdown between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. Taking place on May 28 at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, this ultimate clash promises an unforgettable spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide