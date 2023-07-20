IPL 2024 Auction: BCCI Takes BIG Call On Event As It Clashes With India Vs South Africa 2023 Tour, Purse Set To Increase To Rs 100 Crore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are faced with a couple of scheduling hurdles for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, which will be held later this year. With the IPL 2024 auction set to take place in the month of December, it will surely clash with the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa – which gets underway on December 10.

According to a report in a website, the IPL 2024 auction will also look to avoid clash with Christmas this year apart from any international matches. Team India are in fact scheduled to start a Test match against South Africa a day after Christmas on ‘Boxing Day’ this year.

“Yes, we are aware of that. It will not be on Christmas Eve for sure. We will try to look at a comfortable date for all,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Insidesport website.

Last year, the IPL 2023 auction was organized at Kochi on December 23 and the BCCI had trouble arranging for accommodation due to packed holiday season. According to the website report, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata are in contention to host the IPL 2024 auction.

However, a final call on the IPL 2024 auction date and venue will only be taken later this year. “The focus is now on World Cup and once every detail is taken care of, we will move towards IPL. We will decide the date after the World Cup. It is most likely in the third or fourth week of December. But it will only be discussed at the IPL GC meeting later on,” the BCCI official added.

MS Dhoni to take call on retirement before IPL 2024 auction

Apart from this, although the IPL 2024 will be a ‘mini auction’ the total budget for the teams is set to increase to Rs 100 crore, up from Rs 95 crore. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions after winning the IPL 2023 for a record-equalling fifth time this season.

Dhoni, who celebrated his 42nd birthday this year, will also take a call on his retirement from the T20 league before the IPL 2024 auction. Dhoni’s decision could open up Rs 15 crore more in CSK’s budget.

“I don’t know, I have 8-9 months to decide. I have ample time to decide. Why take that headache now? The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home since January, been practising since March, so we will see. I’ll always be there for CSK, where it’s playing or something outside,” Dhoni had said earlier this season.