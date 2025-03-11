IPL 2025: Another Big Blow For Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya To Miss First Match After Jasprit Bumrah Setback

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians could face a major setback in IPL 2025, as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the opening matches. The speedster has been recovering from a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and was also ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah Yet To Regain Full Match Fitness

According to a Times of India report, Bumrah is still not at full intensity and is unlikely to be match-fit before the start of the IPL. A source revealed that he has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru but needs more time to return to full rhythm.

“He has begun bowling at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but returning to full intensity will take time. Early April seems like a more realistic timeline for his comeback,” the source stated.

Mumbai Indians To Miss Their Key Bowler In Opening Weeks

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play four matches in the first two weeks of IPL 2025. Bumrah’s absence could be a significant blow to the franchise, which has struggled in recent seasons. MI will need to rely on other pace-bowling options to fill the void.

BCCI Prioritizing Workload Management

The BCCI is cautious about rushing Bumrah’s return and is prioritizing his full recovery ahead of the five-match Test series against England after the IPL. A BCCI source mentioned that both Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s workload will be closely monitored during the tournament.

“How they cope with the tournament’s demands will be crucial. Shami is already under constant observation. If the selectors can have both fit for two or three Tests, it would be ideal. However, the team management is cautious about playing them together in every match to prevent injury setbacks,” the source added.

Hardik Pandya To Miss Mumbai Indians’ Opening Match

Adding to MI’s challenges, captain Hardik Pandya will miss the first match against Chennai Super Kings due to a one-match suspension. The ban was imposed after Mumbai committed a slow over-rate offence for the third time last season. Since the violation occurred in MI’s last match of IPL 2024, the penalty was carried forward to the upcoming season.

With Bumrah sidelined and Hardik missing the first game, Mumbai Indians will have to reshuffle their strategies to start IPL 2025 on a strong note.