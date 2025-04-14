Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for their injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 after suffering a fracture on his elbow.

Ruturaj who was appointed Chennai Super Kings' captain in IPL 2024, sustained an elbow injury during the match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. Though he played in the next two games, against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, scans later confirmed a fracture and Gaikwad was officially ruled out of the tournament.

The 17-year-old Mhatre has played nine first-class matches and seven List A games, scoring 962 runs. The right-handed batter, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, joins CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

Adam Zampa Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Australia spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with an unspecified injury.

SRH have named Ravichandran Smaran as the replacement for the injured Zampa, an IPL media advisory stated on Monday (April 14).

Smaran Ravichandran has 7 first-class games, 10 List A matches & 6 T20s and has over 1100 runs from these matches. The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket, joins SRH for Rs 30 lakh.