IPL 2025: BCCI Allowed Temporary Replacements, But Implied THIS Rule For Next Season; Check Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 after a week-long suspension triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. As the tournament heads into its concluding stages with a revised end date of June 3, the BCCI has introduced a significant update regarding player replacements.

In a move aimed at preserving the competitiveness of the league amid multiple overseas withdrawals, the IPL Governing Council has authorized franchises to sign temporary replacement players. However, there's a notable restriction: these short-term additions will not be eligible for retention in the next IPL season and must re-enter the auction pool for IPL 2026.

Why the Rule Change?

Traditionally, franchises could replace players due to injuries or illnesses occurring before or during their 12th league match. But with several foreign players now unavailable due to national duties, personal reasons, or injuries, the IPL has adapted its policy to accommodate the unique challenges of the current season.

In a memo sent to all franchises, read as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, the league clarified:

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament."

It further added:

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026."

Who’s Out and Who Could Follow?

So far, Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jamie Overton have confirmed their withdrawal from the remainder of the season. Both are among a potential list of overseas stars who may not return due to external commitments or personal circumstances.

Uncertainty also looms over the availability of marquee international players like Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, and Tristan Stubbs. Franchises may need to scout replacements swiftly to maintain squad balance as the tournament restarts.

Retention Rules Remain for Pre-Suspension Signings

Importantly, the updated retention restriction only applies to replacement signings made after the suspension. Players signed before the pause will remain eligible for retention in IPL 2026.

This means players like Sediqullah Atal (Delhi Capitals), Mayank Agarwal (RCB), Nandre Burger and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Rajasthan Royals), as well as Shardul Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants) and Mitch Owen (Punjab Kings), can still be retained by their respective franchises next year.

Balancing Competition and Fairness

This temporary rule adjustment is a strategic attempt by the BCCI and IPL officials to ensure fair play and squad continuity. It prevents teams from exploiting the replacement window to rebuild their lineups entirely and creates a level playing field despite the challenges posed by sudden player exits.

As the IPL heads into its high-stakes final phase, all eyes will be on how teams adapt to these changes, both tactically and strategically.