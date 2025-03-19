IPL 2025: BCCI Likely To Ease Family Stay Rule After Virat Kohli’s Criticism

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reconsidering its controversial policy limiting players' families from accompanying them on overseas tours. The potential change comes after former India captain Virat Kohli openly criticized the rule, emphasizing the crucial role family plays in an athlete’s mental well-being.

BCCI’s Strict Family Travel Rule Under Scrutiny

The BCCI introduced restrictions on family stays after India’s humiliating Test series defeat in Australia earlier in 2025. The move was part of a broader set of disciplinary guidelines aimed at enhancing team focus and performance. However, the decision faced immediate backlash from current and former players, including Kohli, who voiced his disappointment at an event for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to come back to your family after an intense day on the field,” Kohli said. “I feel quite disappointed that those who have no control over the situation are brought into these conversations and kept away.”

BCCI Mulling Over Policy Change

According to reports from ANI and India Today, the BCCI is now considering a relaxation of this rule. Players may soon be allowed to have their families accompany them for an extended duration, provided they apply in advance.

A top BCCI source confirmed the potential change, stating, “Players can apply for permission if they want their families to stay longer on tours. The BCCI will make a decision as it sees fit.”

This marks a significant shift from the earlier rigid policy, which only allowed families to visit players for a maximum of two weeks on extended overseas tours, subject to approval from the coach, captain, and GM Operations.

Support from Cricketing Legends

Kohli’s views have found support from legendary figures in Indian cricket. Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev spoke in favor of a balanced approach.

“In our time, we used to divide the tour into two halves – the first half dedicated solely to cricket, and in the second half, families would join. A blend of both is essential,” Kapil Dev remarked in a recent media interaction.

With growing calls for change, the BCCI is now evaluating how to strike the right balance between discipline and player well-being.

How Did the Family Rule Impact Players?

Several players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, enjoyed the company of their families during the recent Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE. Kohli, who celebrated India’s triumph in Dubai alongside his family, highlighted the emotional boost such moments provide to athletes.

“If you ask any player, ‘Do you want your family to be around?’ The answer will always be yes. After fulfilling my responsibility on the field, I want to return to a normal life with my loved ones,” Kohli asserted.

Coach Gautam Gambhir, however, reportedly raised concerns about dressing room cohesion in a review meeting following the Australia tour. This led to the BCCI tightening travel restrictions. The challenge now lies in crafting a policy that addresses these concerns while ensuring players’ mental health remains a priority.