IPL 2025: BCCI’s Strict Guidelines For Teams Ahead Of KKR vs RCB Opener

The countdown to IPL 2025 has begun, and with the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scheduled for March 22 at Eden Gardens, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented stringent practice regulations for all 10 franchises. These new guidelines aim to ensure pitch preservation and maintain a level playing field while optimizing the tournament’s preparation phase.

Limited Practice Sessions Before IPL 2025 Kickoff

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has restricted teams to a maximum of seven practice sessions before their first match. Each session can last up to three hours under floodlights, and teams have the option to conduct two practice matches. However, these warm-up games must be played on the side wickets rather than the main pitch. Furthermore, any practice match under lights cannot exceed three and a half hours. To conduct these matches, teams must seek prior written approval from the BCCI.

A BCCI note quoted by Cricbuzz states:

“In advance of the first match of the season and as set out in the Stadium Agreement, teams may have up to seven (7) practice sessions of up to three (3) hours in duration under floodlights, of which two (2) can be practice matches or open nets as decided by the team. The practice matches to take place on one of the side wickets of the main square. If a team is playing a practice match under lights, the duration of the match should not exceed more than three and a half hours. As per the Operational Rules, practice matches require the prior written approval of the BCCI.”

Restrictions on Main Pitch Usage

To maintain pitch quality for the high-intensity tournament, the BCCI has barred teams from using the main square for practice sessions or matches in the four days leading up to their first home fixture. Instead, each franchise will be allocated a side wicket for range-hitting drills. Additionally, home teams can coordinate with their respective State Associations for further training arrangements.

This regulation ensures that the playing surface remains in top condition for competitive matches while allowing teams to fine-tune their game plans with controlled practice sessions.

Managing Scheduling Conflicts

A notable aspect of the guidelines includes a structured approach to scheduling conflicts. If both the home and away teams wish to practice at the same time, BCCI has instructed team managers to resolve the issue mutually. If an agreement cannot be reached, the BCCI will step in to allocate two-hour exclusive slots, ensuring both teams receive adequate preparation time.

The directive states:

“In the event that the home and away teams wish to practice at the same time, BCCI will ask the two Team Managers to try and resolve the double booking—either by one of the teams taking another session or by the two teams sharing the session. If an agreement is not reached, BCCI will determine the practice times, likely creating two-hour slots (e.g., 18:00-20:00 & 20:00-22:00) to ensure both teams have exclusive use of the ground.”

Why the New Guidelines Matter

The BCCI’s decision to implement these regulations is driven by the increasing demand on IPL venues, especially with domestic tournaments, legends leagues, and celebrity matches taking place at the same stadiums. By limiting practice sessions and protecting pitch conditions, the board aims to deliver a high-quality tournament while balancing the workload on host venues.

Impact on Team Preparations

While these restrictions may pose a challenge for franchises accustomed to longer pre-tournament camps, they also push teams to be more strategic with their practice routines. Coaches and players will need to maximize their limited sessions, focusing on match simulations, range-hitting, and skill-based drills within the permitted time frame.