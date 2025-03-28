IPL 2025: Big Blow For CSK As Matheesha Pathirana Set To Miss Game vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana, who was already absent from CSK’s season opener against Mumbai Indians, has been ruled out of the upcoming match due to injury concerns, as confirmed by head coach Stephen Fleming.

Pathirana’s Injury Woes Continue

Matheesha Pathirana has been a key player for CSK since making his IPL debut in 2022. However, injuries have hindered his progress, with the young speedster missing a crucial part of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring issue. Despite this, CSK showed their trust in his abilities and retained him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

While CSK fans were hoping to see Pathirana back in action, head coach Stephen Fleming has made it clear that the pacer is still recovering. “He is recovering,” Fleming stated on the eve of the high-stakes CSK vs RCB encounter. Although no specific details regarding the injury have been disclosed, former CSK star Suresh Raina hinted during the opening game’s broadcast that Pathirana’s absence is due to an ongoing fitness issue.

CSK’s Bowling Attack Without Pathirana

In Pathirana’s absence, CSK’s bowling combination will once again be a topic of discussion. In their first match against Mumbai Indians, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opted for a bowling attack comprising Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, and Tushar Deshpande.

Against a formidable RCB batting lineup featuring Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, CSK will have to rely heavily on their existing pace and spin arsenal. Mustafizur’s ability to bowl in the death overs will be crucial, while the spin duo of Jadeja and Theekshana will look to exploit the conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pathirana’s Impact and CSK’s Strategy Moving Forward

Despite his young age, Matheesha Pathirana has already made a mark in the IPL. His impressive 2023 season saw him pick up 19 wickets in 12 matches, playing a pivotal role in CSK’s championship run. Even in the brief six-match stint he had in IPL 2024 before his injury, Pathirana managed to claim 13 wickets, highlighting his ability to deliver under pressure.

CSK’s management will be hoping for his swift return, as his express pace and yorker accuracy make him a vital asset, especially in the latter stages of the tournament. With several crucial fixtures ahead, Fleming and his coaching staff will have to manage their resources carefully to ensure the bowling unit remains effective in his absence.

CSK vs RCB: A High-Stakes Encounter

Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have begun their IPL 2025 campaigns on a high note. CSK’s dominant win over Mumbai Indians showcased their depth and balance, while RCB come into this clash after a commanding victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The match promises to be an electrifying contest, with the likes of MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube taking on RCB’s power-hitters. CSK fans at Chepauk will be hoping their team can overcome Pathirana’s absence and maintain their winning momentum.