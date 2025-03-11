Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as their express pace sensation Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the season. According to ESPNcricinfo, the young fast bowler is currently recovering from a lumbar stress injury and has just resumed bowling at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Mayank, who made a sensational IPL debut in 2024, has been undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining the injury following his maiden international appearance in the T20I series against Bangladesh last October. With no confirmed return date, his availability for the latter half of IPL 2025 depends on his recovery progress and ability to meet fitness benchmarks.

Mayank Yadav’s Meteoric Rise and Injury Woes

LSG’s decision to retain Mayank for a whopping Rs 11 crore speaks volumes about his impact in the IPL. The 22-year-old speedster, who was bought for just Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2024, quickly became one of the most feared bowlers in the tournament.

His ability to consistently clock speeds above 150 kph saw him grab the limelight, winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two IPL games. However, his debut season was curtailed after just four matches due to a side strain. Further complications arose during his recovery, resulting in another injury setback after his brief return to international cricket against Bangladesh.

LSG’s Bowling Strategy Without Mayank Yadav

Mayank’s absence will undoubtedly disrupt LSG’s bowling plans, given his rare ability to trouble batters with raw pace. His performances in the previous season played a crucial role in LSG’s bowling attack, making his unavailability a significant concern for the franchise.

With the team’s campaign opener scheduled against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam, the onus now falls on LSG’s remaining pace arsenal. While the franchise has several fast-bowling options, including the experienced Mark Wood and Avesh Khan, Mayank’s ability to hit the deck hard at extreme pace is irreplaceable.

Zaheer Khan’s Take on Mayank’s Recovery

LSG’s mentor and former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan previously emphasized the importance of patience in Mayank’s recovery. He revealed that the franchise has been working closely with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to ensure a structured rehabilitation plan for the young speedster. "We have had some interesting conversations around his roadmap to recovery and fitness with NCA. We are working with them closely, as he is not just important for LSG but for Indian cricket as well," Zaheer stated, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.