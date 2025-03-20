IPL 2025: Big Blow For Rajasthan Royals, Captain Sanju Samson To Miss First 3 Matches; Riyan Parag To Captain

Rajasthan Royals have made a bold decision ahead of IPL 2025 by appointing 23-year-old Riyan Parag as their captain for the first three matches of the season. With regular skipper Sanju Samson still recovering from a finger injury, the franchise has placed its trust in the young batting sensation to lead the side in the crucial opening phase of the tournament. The Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against last season’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on March 23 in Hyderabad. This will be followed by key clashes against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30.

Why Rajasthan Royals Chose Riyan Parag as Captain

Riyan Parag’s elevation to captaincy marks a significant shift for the Rajasthan Royals. While Parag has been with the franchise since 2019, his early years were marked by inconsistent performances. However, IPL 2024 saw a massive turnaround in his form. The Assam-born cricketer silenced critics with a breakthrough season, scoring 573 runs in 16 matches at an impressive strike rate of 149.3. His aggressive batting approach and ability to handle pressure have positioned him as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Another key factor in this decision is Parag’s leadership experience. He has captained Assam in domestic cricket, showcasing his ability to marshal resources and make tactical decisions under pressure. The Royals’ management sees him as a future leader and believes this stint as stand-in skipper will further groom him for the role.

Sanju Samson’s Injury Update: When Will He Return as Captain?

Sanju Samson sustained a finger injury during India’s T20I series against England earlier this year. After undergoing surgery, the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter completed his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Though Samson has been cleared to bat, he has yet to receive full clearance for wicketkeeping duties.

Despite his temporary absence as captain, the Royals have confirmed that Samson will play as a specialist batter in the opening three matches. In his absence behind the stumps, young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel is likely to don the gloves.

Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 Schedule: Key Matches in Opening Phase

The first three matches will set the tone for Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 campaign:

March 23 – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad)

March 26 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Jaipur)

March 30 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur)

With two of these matches being played at their home ground in Jaipur, RR will be eager to capitalize on home advantage.

Challenges and Opportunities for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' decision to entrust Riyan Parag with the captaincy presents both challenges and opportunities. Leading an IPL franchise, even for a short period, is a high-pressure job. Parag will need to handle the expectations of fans and teammates while making tactical decisions on the field.

However, this move also presents a golden opportunity for Parag to prove his leadership credentials. If he performs well, it could open the door for greater responsibilities in future seasons.

The team management will also rely on experienced campaigners like Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, and Ravichandran Ashwin to support Parag during this transition period. Their presence will provide crucial guidance as the young captain navigates the demands of leading an IPL side.