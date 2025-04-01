IPL 2025: Blame Game In KKR Camp After Thrashing Defeat Against Mumbai Indians, Captain Ajinkya Rahane Says THIS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane did not hold back after his team suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede Stadium. With KKR bowled out for just 116 runs, Rahane admitted that a "collective batting failure" cost them the match and emphasized the need for rapid improvements.

Rahane's Brutal Assessment of KKR’s Batting Collapse

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane was candid in his evaluation of KKR's poor batting performance.

"It was a good wicket to bat on, as I mentioned at the toss. We should have aimed for 180-190, but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Four wickets in the powerplay made it difficult to consolidate and put a respectable total on the board," Rahane stated.

His frustration was evident as he pointed out the lack of partnerships, which crippled KKR’s innings. Despite the pitch offering good bounce, KKR’s batters failed to utilize it effectively, falling to MI’s disciplined bowling attack.

No Answers Against Ashwani Kumar's Historic Spell

MI debutant Ashwani Kumar dismantled KKR’s lineup with a record-breaking four-wicket haul, becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve the feat on IPL debut. Rahane himself was Kumar’s first victim, departing for just eight runs. The young left-arm pacer further sent back Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell, exposing KKR’s frailties.

Acknowledging Kumar’s impact, Rahane said, "Credit to Ashwani Kumar for his spell. He bowled with great discipline and used the conditions well. But as a batting unit, we need to take responsibility. Someone has to stay till the end and build partnerships."

Bowlers Couldn’t Do Much With a Low Total

Despite the batting debacle, KKR’s bowlers tried their best to make a contest out of it. However, defending a paltry 116 against a strong MI lineup proved impossible. Only Andre Russell managed to pick up two wickets, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks.

Rahane admitted that the bowlers were put in a helpless situation. "We couldn’t do much with the ball with such a low total. The bowlers gave their best effort, but we didn’t give them enough runs to defend," he said.

Ryan Rickelton’s Heroics Seal the Win for MI

South African batter Ryan Rickelton ensured MI had no trouble in the chase, smashing an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls, laced with five sixes and four boundaries. MI comfortably reached 121/2 in just 12.5 overs, handing KKR their second loss of the season.