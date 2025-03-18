IPL 2025 Blow for Franchises: Key Players Ruled Out and Their Stand-Ins

As IPL 2025 is set to kick off at the end of this week, teams have already begun their practice sessions, with players looking energetic and excited ahead of the season. However, several franchises are grappling with injury concerns, which could disrupt their strategies before their opening matches. Key players such as Umran Malik, Brydon Carse, Allah Ghazanfar, Lizaad Williams, and Harry Brook have been ruled out of the tournament, and their teams have announced suitable replacements to fill the gaps.



Umran Malik (Kolkata Knight Riders) – Replaced by Chetan Sakariya

Umran Malik, one of India’s fastest bowlers, has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. His absence is a significant blow to Kolkata Knight Riders’ pace attack. To address this, KKR has signed Chetan Sakariya as his replacement. Sakariya, a skilled left-arm fast bowler known for his swing and ability to deliver under pressure, will look to make an immediate impact.



Brydon Carse (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – Replaced by Wiaan Mulder

England pacer Brydon Carse has been forced to withdraw from IPL 2025 due to a toe injury, leaving a void in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling lineup. In response, the team has brought in Wiaan Mulder, a South African all-rounder known for his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. Mulder’s versatility is expected to strengthen the team’s balance and depth.

Allah Ghazanfar (Mumbai Indians) – Replaced by Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Allah Ghazanfar was set to become one of the youngest players to debut in the IPL, but a back injury has sidelined him from the tournament. Mumbai Indians have named experienced Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as his replacement. Mujeeb’s T20 experience and his ability to bowl in the powerplay and middle overs make him a valuable addition to the squad.

Lizaad Williams (Mumbai Indians) – Replaced by Corbin Bosch

Mumbai Indians suffered another setback when South African seamer Lizaad Williams was ruled out due to a knee injury. The franchise has brought in fellow South African Corbin Bosch as his replacement. Bosch is known for his accuracy and ability to deliver consistent yorkers, which will strengthen Mumbai’s death bowling options.



Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals) – No Replacement Announced

Delhi Capitals have faced one of the biggest setbacks with Harry Brook withdrawing from the tournament due to his international commitments after the IPL. As a consequence of his withdrawal, Brook has been handed a two-year ban from the IPL. Delhi Capitals have yet to announce a replacement, but Brook’s absence leaves a significant gap in their middle order.

With teams now adjusting their lineups and finalizing strategies, the stage is set for an exciting season of IPL 2025. While injuries and withdrawals have caused disruptions, the replacements bring fresh energy and new opportunities for the teams. Fans will be eager to see how these new signings perform under pressure when the tournament begins.