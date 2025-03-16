IPL 2025: Check Out Delhi Capitals’ Full Schedule, Venues, Match Dates

Delhi Capitals (DC) will start their IPL 2025 campaign on Monday, March 24 against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Delhi-based franchise will look to do well in IPL 2025 after failing to qualify for the playoffs during last year’s cash-rich league.

After Rishabh Pant went to Lucknow Super Giants for 27 crore, the Capitals announced Axar Patel as their new skipper for the upcoming IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Axar, Delhi will look to clinch the coveted title.

"It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I'm deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me. I've grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward”, Axar said.

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals spent Rs 14 crore to buy KL Rahul. They also acquired Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore after he performed brilliantly for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the playoffs and final last season.

March 24, MON - 7:30 pm IST | Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

March 30, SUN - 3:30 pm IST | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad | MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

April 5, SAT - 3:30 pm IST | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals | M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 10, THU - 7:30 pm IST | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

April 13, SUN - 7:30 pm IST | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

April 16, WED - 7:30 pm IST | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

April 19, SAT - 3:30 pm IST | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals | Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

April 22, TUE - 7:30 pm IST | Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

April 27, SUN - 7:30 pm IST | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

April 29, TUE - 7:30 pm IST | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

May 5, MON - 7:30 pm IST | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals | Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

May 8, THU - 7:30 pm IST | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals | Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

May 11, SUN - 7:30 pm IST | Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

May 15, THU - 7:30 pm IST | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals | Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs. 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs. 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs. 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs. 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs. 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs. 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs. 40 lakh).