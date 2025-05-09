IPL 2025 Cheerleader’s Terrifying Video Goes Viral After Evacuation, ‘Bombs Are Coming...’

In an unprecedented turn of events during IPL 2025, the high-stakes encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was abandoned midway due to escalating cross-border tensions. The sudden evacuation of the stadium amid security alerts and a complete blackout sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, raising urgent questions about the safety of players and the future of the tournament.

The incident, now being widely discussed across media platforms, occurred when Punjab Kings were comfortably placed at 122/1 in 10.1 overs, dominating the innings before a sudden power outage halted proceedings. Initially perceived as a floodlight failure, it quickly became clear that a larger crisis was unfolding.

"Very very scary" - Cheer leader's SHOCKING video from Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals IPL match in Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/S830aDKer3 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 8, 2025

Security Threat Forces Stadium Evacuation

Eyewitness accounts reveal a chilling scene inside the stadium. What started as a routine IPL game turned into a chaotic evacuation as security personnel took over. Spectators were asked to leave their seats immediately. Reports indicate that both local authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had been monitoring a developing situation, with military operations — including Operation Sindoor — underway in nearby regions.

The closure of several northern airports, including Gaggal, added to the tension. Players from both franchises had expressed concerns earlier in the day, fearing they might be stranded if hostilities escalated further. These fears were justified as air raid alerts sounded in Jammu and Pathankot, forcing the BCCI to take swift action.

BCCI Responds: Special Train Arranged to Evacuate Players

In a late-night press briefing, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla announced the board’s emergency response: a special train from Una, near Dharamshala, was arranged to evacuate players, coaching staff, and broadcast personnel to Delhi.

“The match had to be called off due to security concerns. Our top priority is the safety of players and all stakeholders,” Shukla said. “We’ll reassess the tournament’s future tomorrow based on how the situation evolves.”

With airspace restrictions in place across several northern sectors, the decision to opt for rail transport under armed security reflects the severity of the situation. All players have since been moved to their hotels and will remain there under protection until further directives are issued.

Cheerleader’s Viral Video: ‘Bombs Are Coming’

Amid the rising tension, a viral video shared by one of the IPL cheerleaders added a raw, emotional dimension to the night’s chaos. The cheerleader, visibly shaken, recorded herself walking through an eerily empty stadium.

“So basically, the whole stadium was evacuated in the middle of the match. People were screaming that bombs were coming… It was very scary. I hope the IPL people look after us,” she said in the video.

The clip quickly spread across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube Shorts, garnering millions of views and igniting conversations about the mental health and safety of non-playing participants in large sporting events.

IPL 2025: What’s Next for the Tournament?



As speculation grows over the fate of the remainder of IPL 2025, the BCCI has reportedly convened an emergency meeting of the IPL Governing Council. Discussions are underway to explore neutral venues or centralized matches in southern cities away from potential conflict zones. The abandoned PBKS vs DC clash has not only impacted the tournament standings but also intensified debates about hosting matches in border-sensitive zones. This dramatic episode — from a viral cheerleader video to a military-scale evacuation — has left a deep mark on IPL history. With player safety now front and center, the cricket fraternity waits with bated breath for what comes next.