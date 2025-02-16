IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings To Face Mumbai Indians On This DATE, Check ‘El Clásico’ Details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the two most successful teams in the history of the IPL. Fans have been witnessing a lot of thrilling clashes between the two teams over the years in the history of the IPL. As per reports, the first El Clasico of IPL 2025, the CSK vs MI match, is slated to be played on March 23.

As per ESPNcricinfo report, earlier, IPL 2025 was expected to start on March 21. But then, the start date has been shifted to March 22. This adjustment shows that there will be a 12-day gap between the ICC Champions Trophy Final (March 9) and the first IPL 2025 match.

Previously, as per reports, the first game of the IPL 2025 could feature defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens. On March 23, a doubleheader will be played, with SRH facing off RR at home in the evening, followed by the highly awaited game between CSK and MI.

The IPL 2025 will be played across 12 venues in India. Apart from the 10 main venues including the likes of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mullanpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, Guwahati (second venue for RR) and Dharamsala (second venue for Punjab Kings) will be hosting games in IPL.

As per reports, the Punjab Kings will be taking part in three of their home matches in IPL 2025 in Dharamsala while the rest of their four remaining games will be played at Mullanpur in Punjab. The reports further stated that Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 and Eliminator will be taking place in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. While Qualifier 2, alongside the final, is slated to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.