IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shankar Mahadevan’s Tribute To Indian Armed Forces Ahead of IPL Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

As the curtain draws on the thrilling 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, the IPL 2025 Final promises more than just cricket. Scheduled for June 3 at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the showdown between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be preceded by a grand closing ceremony — one designed to stir the soul and honour national pride.

With no previous IPL title for either franchise, history will be made on the pitch. But before that, fans will witness an emotionally charged musical tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, setting the tone for a night that will blend the intensity of sport with the reverence of sacrifice.

A Musical Salute to India’s Bravehearts

The IPL 2025 closing ceremony is far more than a spectacle. Headlined by Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan, the event is titled “A Tribute to the Indian Armed Forces”. The singer, known for emotionally resonant songs like “Maa Tujhe Salaam” and “Breathless”, will honour the fallen heroes of Operation Sindoor and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 civilian lives.

Mahadevan’s live act is expected to feature patriotic anthems, accompanied by military bands, creating a heartfelt narrative that transcends the cricketing rivalry. The stage is set to be graced by visuals of tricolour tributes and a powerful display of national unity — a moment that promises to be both moving and memorable.

When and Where to Watch the IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: Starts at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Telecast: Watch the ceremony live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Available on the JioHotstar app and website

Whether you’re watching from the stands or from the comfort of your living room, this is a pre-match show you simply can’t miss.

Star-Studded Attendance and National Honours

In a rare gesture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended invitations to top defence officials, including:

General Anil Chauhan (Chief of Defence Staff)

General Upendra Dwivedi (Army Chief)

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Navy Chief)

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Air Force Chief)

This remarkable inclusion ensures the event stands as a solemn tribute — elevating the IPL finale beyond entertainment into a celebration of resilience and patriotism.

Why This Ceremony Matters: A Cultural Turning Point for IPL

This year’s IPL finale carries a deeper cultural context. The tournament was suspended mid-season due to cross-border tensions and resumed after a week-long hiatus, during which national unity came into sharp focus. In response to the Pahalgam attack and rising regional instability, the BCCI chose to honour Operation Sindoor, a decisive military effort by Indian forces against terror camps in PoK.

The decision to pivot the final from Eden Gardens to Ahmedabad, a venue that boasts the world’s largest cricket stadium, adds gravitas to the occasion. This isn’t just a cricket match. It’s a statement of solidarity — a grand crescendo to a season shaped by both sporting highs and geopolitical undercurrents.

What to Expect After the Ceremony

Once the final note of Mahadevan’s tribute echoes across the stadium, all eyes will shift to the IPL 2025 Final — a historic clash between two underdog teams in search of maiden glory. Will Virat Kohli finally lift the IPL trophy with RCB? Or will Sam Curran's PBKS script a fairy-tale ending? Either way, the closing ceremony will set the emotional tempo for what is sure to be a nail-biting finale.