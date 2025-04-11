IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Creates History, Becomes Oldest-Ever Player To...

MS Dhoni on Friday created history by becoming the oldest-ever captain in Indian Premier League (IPL), at 43 years and 278 days, as he led Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Notably, Dhoni, who had left captaincy after winning IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans, was reappointed as the captain of CSK midway into IPL 2025 after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury sustained during their match against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

With this, Dhoni extended his record for the oldest captain in IPL. He previously held the record during IPL 2023 season when he led CSK against Gujarat Titans at the age of 41 years and 326 days.

Oldest Captains To Lead In IPL

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 43y 278d (vs KKR, 2025)

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 41y 326d (vs GT, 2023)

Shane Warne (RR) - 41y 249d (vs MI, 2011)

Adam Gilchrist (KXIP) - 41y 185d (vs MI, 2013)

Rahul Dravid (RR) - 40y 133d (vs MI, 2013)

Sourav Ganguly (PWI) - 39y 316d (vs KKR, 2012)

Toss, Playing XIs, Impact Players For CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the in the 25th match of the IPL 2025 in Chennai.

KKR made one change, bringing in Moeen Ali in place of Spencer Johnson. On the other hand, CSK made two changes, drafting Rahul Tripathi and Anshul Kamboj for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Subs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti