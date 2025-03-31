IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Faf Du Plessis Creates History; Joins MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle In THIS Elite LIST

Delhi Capitals opener Faf du Plessis scripted history during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Du Plessis, who was picked at his base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (DC) in an impressive manner.

After playing a quickfire knock (29 off 18) in his side's first match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the 40-year-old batter scored fifty (50 runs off 27) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

During his match-winning knock, Du Plessis became the fourth-oldest batter ever to score a fifty in the IPL. The veteran South Africa cricketer, who has been one of the most consistent run-getters in IPL in last few years, also became the fifth batter overall to score a fifty in the IPL after turning 40.

Batters To Score A Fifty In IPL After Turning 40

Adam Gilchrist

Chris Gayle

MS Dhoni

Rahul Dravid

Faf du Plessis

Oldest Batters To Score A Fifty In IPL

41 years 181 days - Adam Gilchrist

41 years 39 days - Chris Gayle

40 years 262 days - MS Dhoni

40 years 260 days - Faf du Plessis

Faf Du Plessis, Mitchell Starc Star In DC's Win Over SRH

Faf Du Plessis' excellent fifty and Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul ( 5/34) powered Delhi Capitals to comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 match on Sunday.

Du Plessis (50, 27b, 3x4, 3x6) added 81 runs with his opening partner Jake Fraser-McGurk (38, 32b) as the Capitals overhauled Hyderabad’s inadequate 163 all out in 16 overs, for their second win on the trot.

Earlier, Aniket Verma made a free-flowing 74 off 41 balls (5x4, 6x6) but their excessive aggression and five-wicket man Starc forced Sunrisers Hyderabad to settle for a woefully sub-par 163 all out.