IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Wants MI vs DC Game Moved Out From Mumbai Due To This Reason

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has requested the IPL Governing Council (GC) to shift IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), scheduled to be on Wednesday night in Mumbai, to another city.

Jindal's request came amid the possibility of a washout in the MI vs DC clash as rain threat looms large in the Western city of Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert (the second of four levels) for Mumbai for the next four days.

DC co-owner's plea came after the IPL on Tuesday "relocated" the May 23 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow because of "unfavourable weather conditions" in Bengaluru.

"The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out. Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow's game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers," ESPNcricinfo quoted an email sent by Jindal to IPL GC.

Notably, if Mumbai Indians win against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, they are through to the playoffs. On the other hand, if DC win, neither team is through, and the playoffs qualification will go down to their final league games.

In case of a washout, the teams will split points, taking MI to 15 and DC to 14 ahead of their final matches.

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who are fighting for the last playoff berth, will play their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Three teams - Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings - have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Schedule For IPL 2025 Playoffs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs matches.

After 70 action-packed league-stage matches, the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on Thursday, May 29 followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday, May 30.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Sunday, June 1.

The highly-anticipated summit clash, which will crown the winner of the 18th season of IPL, is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3.

Notably, Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one week suspension of the tournament. The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters.