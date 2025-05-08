The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens had it all — blistering batting, pressure-packed bowling, a nail-biting finish, and even disciplinary drama. While CSK edged out KKR in a thrilling final-over finish, the spotlight also turned toward KKR’s star spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was fined 25% of his match fee and slapped with a Level 1 IPL Code of Conduct breach for an animated send-off to Dewald Brevis.

Chakravarthy Penalized: Brevis Dismissal Sparks Code Violation

Emotions ran high when Varun Chakravarthy removed the dangerous Dewald Brevis, who had blasted a 25-ball 51 to stage CSK’s counter-attack. The leg-spinner gestured emphatically with his index finger, signaling Brevis to walk off — an act deemed unsportsmanlike under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

In a statement, the league confirmed: “Varun Chakravarthy admitted the Level 1 offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.” A demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record. For Level 1 offences, the referee’s decision is final and binding.

Rahane Leads from the Front as KKR Posts Competitive Total

After electing to bat first, KKR got off to a steady start with Ajinkya Rahane anchoring the innings. His 48 off 33 balls, peppered with four boundaries and two sixes, set the tone. Partnering with Sunil Narine (26 off 17), the duo stitched a crucial 58-run stand for the second wicket.

The middle order capitalized as Andre Russell unleashed a 21-ball 38, showcasing his trademark power-hitting, while Manish Pandey chipped in with a composed 36* to guide KKR to a respectable 179/6. For CSK, Noor Ahmed starred with the ball, picking 4/31, keeping the Knight Riders in check.

CSK’s Brevis-Dube Rescue Act Almost Steals the Show

Chasing 180, CSK suffered a horror start, reduced to 60/5 within six overs. KKR’s new-ball pair, particularly Vaibhav Arora, made early inroads. But the game flipped on its head when Dewald Brevis counter-attacked with fearless strokeplay. His whirlwind 51 featured four sixes, injecting much-needed momentum.

Brevis found a steady partner in Shivam Dube (45 off 40), as the pair added 67 for the sixth wicket. Dube then paired up with skipper MS Dhoni in a 43-run stand, bringing CSK tantalizingly close.

Final Over Drama: Dhoni Delivers Vintage Finish

With eight needed off the last over and only two wickets in hand, Andre Russell was tasked with defending. But MS Dhoni, ice in his veins, launched the first ball for a six — a throwback to his finishing prime. Anshul Kambhoj then struck the winning runs to seal CSK’s third win of the season, ending at 183/8 with two balls to spare.

While Vaibhav Arora finished with 3/48, his wickets came at a cost. Chakravarthy (2/18) was economical, and Harshit Rana picked two, but the CSK chase ultimately outgunned KKR’s defenses.

Points Table Implications: CSK Still at Bottom, KKR's Playoff Hopes Dim

Despite the win, CSK remains rooted at the bottom with just 3 wins in 12 matches. KKR, meanwhile, sits sixth with 11 points from 12 outings (5 wins, 6 losses, 1 no result), and now faces a tough road to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The match was a microcosm of IPL’s drama — high stakes, emotional outbursts, and match-turning moments. For KKR, the loss stings, but for Varun Chakravarthy, the disciplinary breach adds an unnecessary blemish to an otherwise solid performance.