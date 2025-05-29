IPL 2025 Eliminator: MI vs GT — Where To Book Tickets, Match Preview, And Key Players To Watch In High-Stakes Clash At Mullanpur

The stage is set for a fiery IPL 2025 Eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 30, at 7:30 PM IST, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. With everything on the line, two of the league’s most dynamic sides go head-to-head in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.

A Clash of Titans: MI vs GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gujarat Titans, who finished third on the points table with 18 points, enter this contest with a slight wobble after two consecutive defeats. But with Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Siraj in the lineup, they remain a formidable outfit.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, made a thrilling late surge in the league, winning 8 out of 14 games to finish fourth. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership and powered by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma, MI brings depth, experience, and firepower.

With the winner advancing to Qualifier 2 and the loser bowing out, this contest is do-or-die—and the cricketing world will be watching.

How & Where to Book Tickets for MI vs GT, IPL 2025 Playoffs

Online ticket booking:

You can book tickets easily on the following platforms:

IPL Official Website

Franchises' official websites

Paytm Insider app or website

District App

Steps to book MI vs GT tickets online:

Visit the ticketing platform.

Select the MI vs GT match at Mullanpur.

Choose your preferred stand and seating category.

Proceed to payment.

You’ll receive confirmation via SMS or email.

Offline ticket booking:

Visit the nearest authorized ticket centre.

Carry a valid ID proof (Aadhar, PAN, Passport).

Select seat availability at the counter.

Pay via cash or UPI and collect your physical ticket.

Ticket Prices for MI vs GT Eliminator:

StandPrice (₹)

General Stand 499 / 750

Kent West Terrace A 1200

Jio East Terrace A 1500

North/South Pavilion Upper Tier 1000

South Pavilion Upper Tier 1500

All Seasons North Pavilion Terrace A 2750

Match Preview: Key Stats, Pitch Report & Head-to-Head

Pitch Report – Mullanpur Stadium:

Expect a balanced surface, but setting a total might be the smarter strategy. Batters need to get their eye in quickly, as new arrivals at the crease may struggle to accelerate instantly.

Head-to-Head Record:

Total matches: 7

Gujarat Titans: 5 wins

Mumbai Indians: 2 wins

First meeting: May 6, 2022

Last meeting: May 6, 2025

GT clearly holds the upper hand in recent history, but the Eliminator stakes level the playing field.

Players to Watch: Match-Winners on Both Sides

Shubman Gill (GT)

The skipper has led from the front, scoring prolifically this season. If GT are to dominate, Gill’s early flourish is non-negotiable.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

MI’s spearhead has scalped 17 wickets in his last 10 matches. Bumrah’s death-over wizardry could prove decisive in containing GT’s finishers.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Known for dismantling bowling attacks with 360-degree stroke play, SKY will be vital in the middle overs, especially against Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan (GT)

The Afghan magician will look to bamboozle MI’s middle-order and can tilt the game in a couple of overs with his variations.

Match Prediction: Who Holds the Edge?

If GT win the toss and chase, their historical strength in run pursuits and superior head-to-head could push them ahead. But if MI bat first and get a strong start, their experience in knockouts may just carry them through. A score above 180 could well prove match-defining on this ground.

Where to Watch MI vs GT Live?

TV Broadcast: JioStar Network channels

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App & Website)