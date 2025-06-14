Advertisement
IPL 2025 FINAL

IPL 2025 Final Breaks Viewership Record As RCB Lifts Maiden Title After 18 Years

The IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings set a new record with 169 million TV viewers as RCB clinched their first-ever title after 18 years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final turned into more than just a cricket match—it became a cultural phenomenon. On June 3, an electrifying contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings drew an unprecedented 169 million television viewers, the highest ever for any cricket match in India. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) confirmed that this staggering figure eclipsed the 2021 T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, which previously held the record at 166 million.

This record-breaking viewership was not just about numbers—it was symbolic. After 18 long seasons, RCB finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy, giving fans a long-awaited fairytale ending. The narrative was ripe for history, and Indian audiences responded with unwavering attention.

Peak Ratings Despite Weekday Scheduling

What made this viewership surge even more impressive was its timing. The final was held on a weekday, yet it recorded a Television Rating (TVR) of 11, the third-highest in IPL history. TVR, which measures the percentage of target audience reached and the time spent watching, revealed just how deeply audiences were engaged during the high-octane finale.

The match racked up an astounding 15 billion watch-minutes, comfortably surpassing the 14.2 billion minutes clocked during the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final. These figures highlight not only the growing appeal of IPL but also the deep-rooted emotional investment fans have in their teams—especially one with as passionate a following as RCB.

A Season Interrupted but Not Derailed

The 2025 IPL season was anything but smooth. A sudden one-week suspension due to the India-Pakistan geopolitical conflict raised concerns over fan retention. However, when action resumed on May 17, audiences returned in droves, proving the league’s unmatched pull.

According to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, both TV and digital platforms saw strong traction, despite the disruption. The championship concluded on June 3, having started on March 22, with 17 matches played post-resumption.

Opening Weekend Set the Tone

The momentum was evident from day one. The opening weekend alone drew over 253 million viewers and logged 27.7 billion watch-minutes—setting the stage for what would become one of the most watched IPL seasons in history. The third league match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also featured high on the viewership chart with 163 million viewers, showcasing the league’s consistent ability to captivate fans.

RCB's Victory: The Emotional Core

RCB’s first-ever IPL title win served as the emotional glue that held millions of fans in thrall. For a team that had reached the finals thrice before—only to fall agonizingly short—this win was redemption. The scenes at the stadium and on social media painted a picture of sheer euphoria. Stars like Virat Kohli, who had long shouldered the franchise's hopes, were at the heart of the celebration, making the moment even more iconic.

What This Means for Sports Broadcasting

The record-smashing IPL 2025 final is more than a sports milestone; it's a media and marketing marvel. With BARC viewership peaking and engagement metrics off the charts, advertisers and broadcasters alike are re-evaluating the power of live sports in a fragmented content landscape.

Despite JioStar, the official TV and digital partner, choosing not to comment on the numbers, the data speaks volumes. The IPL brand continues to redefine live sports entertainment in India, offering not just cricket but high-impact storytelling, emotional resonance, and unbeatable reach.

