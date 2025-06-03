IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS – Head-to-Head, Match Preview & Key Players

The stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2025, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a historic clash. With neither team having won an IPL title before, both sides are hungry to etch their name into the league’s hall of fame. The final will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, under lights and high tension.

Head-to-Head: RCB vs PBKS

The rivalry between RCB and PBKS has always been competitive and entertaining. Here's how they stack up:

Total Matches Played: 36

Wins by RCB: 18

Wins by PBKS: 18

They are tied in their head-to-head record, making this final even more thrilling. In the current IPL 2025 season, the teams have met three times: RCB won two matches, including the emphatic victory in Qualifier 1, where PBKS were bowled out for just 101 runs. While PBKS won one league-stage encounter.

In Ahmedabad, however, PBKS hold a slight edge, having beaten RCB by 34 runs in their only previous meeting at this venue (IPL 2021).

Match Preview

RCB – Form & Strengths

RCB, led by interim skipper Rajat Patidar, have peaked at the right time. Their journey from a shaky start to finalists has been marked by consistency in all departments.

Virat Kohli is in red-hot form with 614 runs, including match-winning knocks in league matches.

Josh Hazlewood has been phenomenal with the ball, claiming 21 wickets in just 11 games.

Phil Salt, who recently flew 6817 KM from the UK to India to rejoin the squad, adds explosive firepower at the top.

With a balanced bowling unit and experienced campaigners like Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB looks like a well-oiled machine.

PBKS – Form & Strengths

Punjab Kings, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, have looked like a rejuvenated side. Despite a mid-season slump, they made a stunning comeback to reach their first IPL final since 2014.

Yuzvendra Chahal, though not as explosive this year, brings calmness and experience to the bowling.

Prabhsimran and Priyans Arya are the backbone of the top order in the league stage matches.

Nehal Wadhera has been a revelation this season, tying down batters in the middle overs.