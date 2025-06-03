IPL 2025 Final Tickets: How To Book Tickets For RCB vs PBKS Final At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The countdown to the IPL 2025 Final has begun, and with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a historic clash on June 3, fans are scrambling to secure their seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If you're searching for IPL final 2025 tickets, here’s your complete, updated guide to booking tickets, prices, availability, and entry rules.

Where to Buy IPL 2025 Final Tickets

The official IPL 2025 ticket booking partners are:

BookMyShow

One of the most popular platforms for IPL tickets. Limited availability remains for the final. Visit BookMyShow IPL 2025 page and search for “IPL Final Ahmedabad” to check live inventory.

District by Zomato (Official IPL Partner)

Zomato’s dedicated IPL experience platform is handling exclusive ticket sales for premium zones and fan experiences. Visit District.Zomato.com to book.

Stadium Box Office – Narendra Modi Stadium

Offline tickets may be available in small batches from the stadium box office on match day morning (June 3). Availability is extremely limited and queues start as early as 5 AM.

IPL Final Ticket Price List – Narendra Modi Stadium

Here’s the expected IPL 2025 Final ticket price range:

Stand / ZonePrice (INR)

General Stands (Upper Tiers) ₹1,000 – ₹2,500

Lower Tier Premium Seating ₹3,000 – ₹6,000

Corporate Boxes ₹8,000 – ₹12,000

VIP Hospitality / Platinum Pavilion ₹15,000 – ₹25,000+

Tip: Prices may surge dynamically on platforms like BookMyShow, depending on demand.

How to Book IPL 2025 Final Tickets Online – Step-by-Step

Go to BookMyShow or District.Zomato.com

Search for “IPL 2025 Final” or “RCB vs PBKS Final Ahmedabad”

Select your stand or zone based on budget and availability

Choose number of tickets (maximum 4 per transaction in most zones)

Login or sign up with your mobile number or email

Pay securely via UPI, card, or wallet

Download your e-ticket or receive SMS confirmation

Important Rules for Stadium Entry

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport) is mandatory for each ticket holder

Entry gates open by 4:30 PM IST; fans are advised to reach 2+ hours early

Digital or printed tickets must match the name on your ID

Items like power banks, bags, water bottles, and outside food are not allowed inside

Beware of Fake IPL Tickets

With high demand, fake IPL tickets are being sold online through unauthorized channels. Only buy from official platforms. Avoid offers on WhatsApp, Telegram groups, or unverified resale sites.

Can You Still Get IPL Final Tickets?

As of June 3 morning, limited tickets are still available online in higher-priced zones. General stands are mostly sold out, but a few corporate and hospitality options remain. Offline tickets, if released, will be announced by Gujarat Cricket Association or IPL officials via social media.