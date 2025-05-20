IPL 2025 Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad On June 3, Playoffs Matches In Mullanpur - Report

IPL 2025: In a major update for cricket fans across the globe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly finalizing plans to host the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, according to media reports. The change comes in the wake of weather-related concerns and recent India vs Pakistan tensions.

Kolkata To Ahmedabad: Change In Plans

Initially scheduled to take place at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25, the final had to be rescheduled due to two critical factors India-Pakistan tensions which forced a temporary week-long suspension of the tournament, and an unfavourable weather forecast for the original date and venue.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, has now been tapped to host the final. Known for its electric atmosphere and state-of-the-art facilities, the venue has previously staged the IPL final in 2022 and 2023, and will now likely host its third final in four years.

Playoffs Begin In Mullanpur, Chandigarh

While the final heads west, the IPL 2025 playoffs will kick off in the north. Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, is set to stage Qualifier 1 on May 29 and the Eliminator on May 30. This decision was made after extensive weather consultations, ensuring that crucial knockout matches aren't washed out by early monsoon rains in other cities.

Qualifier 2 Also in Ahmedabad

Before the grand finale, Qualifier 2 will also be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1, effectively making the venue the epicentre of the season’s closing drama. The stadium has hosted some of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments in recent years, including the 2023 World Cup Final and multiple IPL high-voltage encounters.

BCCI Moves with Precaution and Planning

A senior BCCI official said the scheduling change was made “keeping fan interest and match integrity in mind.” The focus is on ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality cricket, especially with the stakes so high in the final phase of the tournament.

The BCCI is expected to officially confirm the playoff and final venues in the coming days, but operational feasibility and clear weather in Ahmedabad currently make it the most probable venue for the IPL 2025 Final on June 3.