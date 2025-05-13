IPL 2025 Final Update: THIS Stadium Could Most Likely Host The Indian Premier League Final

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the revised schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18th edition of the cash-rich T20 league, which had been paused, is now set to resume on May 17. A total of 17 matches will be played, culminating in the final on June 3, with Ahmedabad emerging as the likely venue for the title clash, though the final decision is pending.

IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: 17 Matches, 6 Venues

In its official statement released on Monday, May 12, the IPL confirmed that 17 remaining matches will be played across six designated venues:

- Mumbai

- Lucknow

- Ahmedabad

- Delhi

- Jaipur

(One more yet to be officially confirmed)

The new schedule also includes two double-headers on Sundays, adding to the excitement as the tournament heads toward its conclusion.

IPL Final 2025 Likely in Ahmedabad, Subject to Weather

While the final is scheduled for June 3, the venue is yet to be finalised. According to sources, Ahmedabad is currently the frontrunner, as early forecasts indicate minimal chances of rainfall in early June. However, the BCCI is carefully monitoring the movement of the monsoon before making a final decision.

Mumbai, another potential host for the playoffs, has seen recent heavy rainfall and overcast conditions, making the weather situation in Western India uncertain. North Indian cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow are also under consideration for playoff matches, depending on how weather patterns evolve.

Logistics Driving Venue Decisions

One of the key factors influencing the BCCI's scheduling decisions is logistics. Setting up broadcast equipment and other infrastructure at new venues was deemed impractical, especially for franchises left with just one home game.

CSK (vs RR) and SRH (vs KKR) will play their remaining home games in Delhi.

Punjab Kings have shifted their base to Jaipur due to recent border-related issues near Mohali and Dharamsala.

Mumbai retained matches at Wankhede, aided by the fact that broadcast equipment had already been stationed there since their last home game on May 6.

Team Home Games Adjusted for Practicality

Rajasthan Royals (RR), despite having just one home game left, will play at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, which now hosts three post-resumption matches, including two home games of Punjab Kings.

KKR, who had already completed their home fixtures at Eden Gardens, will not host any more games in Kolkata, partly due to unpredictable weather.

IPL 2025 Last Phase

As the tournament enters its final stretch, the battle for playoffs intensifies, with teams gearing up to secure their spots. Fans can expect thrilling action across six cities, with the grand finale most likely set for Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, subject to weather clearance.

The BCCI is expected to officially confirm the playoff and final venues in the coming days, but operational feasibility and clear weather in Ahmedabad currently make it the most probable venue for the IPL 2025 Final on June 3.