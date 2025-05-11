IPL 2025: Foreign Players Being Recalled, BCCI Plans Resumption Soon- Reports

IPL 2025: Just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, there is renewed hope that the tournament could resume soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started initiating plans to get the league back on track, even as it awaits official clearance from the Indian government.

BCCI Signals Restart, Calls Made to Overseas Players

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI, along with IPL franchises, has begun contacting overseas players to facilitate their return. While some international cricketers had already left India amid security concerns, several were held back after a temporary ceasefire was brokered between India and Pakistan.

The board is hopeful of resuming the league by May 15, provided no fresh conflict erupts and the government gives a green light for security arrangements.

Overseas Participation Remains Key Challenge

For all 10 franchises, securing the return of foreign players is now the most critical challenge. Teams like Gujarat Titans, one of the standout performers this season, lost only two overseas players Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee and are actively working to bring them back. The availability of these players will be a decisive factor in finalizing the revised schedule.

IPL 2025: 12 League Matches and 4 Playoffs Remain

As of now, 12 league-stage matches and four playoff matches are left to be played in the tournament. The BCCI aims to complete the full schedule without drastically altering venue allocations, although adjustments are expected due to logistical challenges.

Dharamsala Likely to Lose Hosting Rights

One significant change could be the exclusion of Dharamsala from the venue list. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, scheduled in Dharamsala on May 8, was abandoned mid-way following security alerts. With the airport in Dharamsala now shut, players and staff from both teams had to travel by bus to Jalandhar before boarding a train to Delhi.

A top IPL source noted that the broadcaster’s production crew has been asked to remain stationed at all original venues, excluding Dharamsala, which may now see its match moved elsewhere.

Current Venue Distribution for Remaining Matches

Here’s how the remaining matches are expected to be distributed across venues:

Ahmedabad – 3 matches

Lucknow – 2 matches

Bengaluru – 2 matches

Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur – 1 match each

As per the original plan, Hyderabad and Kolkata are set to host the playoff matches, with the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata scheduled to stage the final.

Awaiting Final Government Clearance

Despite the ongoing preparations, the final decision to resume IPL 2025 lies with government authorities. The BCCI is expected to hold a high-level meeting in the coming days to assess the security situation and finalize the revised match schedule.