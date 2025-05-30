IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes Second Player After Virat Kohli To...

Rohit Sharma crossed the 7000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his knock of 81 runs, off 50 deliveries, in the Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper stood tall against GT’s bowling attack as he became the second player in IPL history to reach the mark after Virat Kohli.

His innings, which showcased his brute force and ability to cross the boundary at ease, was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. However, it was not a perfect one as the former India T20 skipper was dropped twice on the day, in what can only be described as a poor outing for the 2022 winners in the field.

His first lifeline came when he was batting on 3 runs, Rohit pulled towards Gerald Coetzee in the deep, which the Proteas player fumbled through his hands. In the very next over, Mohammed Siraj induced an outside edge, but Kusal Mendis could not grab onto it behind the wicket.

Called ‘The Hitman’ for a reason, Rohit showed no mercy on the bowlers after being dropped twice and took Sai Kishore to the cleaners with two boundaries and a six.

Rohit, who was accompanied by Bairstow, helped MI score their highest total in a power-play during the IPL play-offs with 79/0.

He swept Rashid Khan for a six in the ninth over, which saw him cross the milestone. That shot also saw him reach 300 IPL sixes. He then went on to score his 47th tournament half-century in 28 deliveries, with a boundary off Kishore.

Rohit made his IPL debut in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers and lifted his first trophy with the side in 2009. He was purchased by the Mumbai Indians in the 2011 auctions and has led the team to five trophies. The right-handed opening batter has amassed these runs in 271 matches, at an average of nearly 30 runs.

He was eventually out, caught by Rashid Khan at midwicket off Prasidh Krishna as he was beaten by a lack of pace and ended up ballooning the ball in an attempt to swipe it to the boundary.