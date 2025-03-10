The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin on March 22, but one of its major signings, England’s star batter Harry Brook, has withdrawn from the tournament. This marks the second consecutive year that Brook has opted out after being picked at the auction, putting him in danger of facing a two-year ban from the prestigious T20 league.

Why Did Harry Brook Pull Out of IPL 2025?

Harry Brook, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs 6.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, cited the need to focus on his international commitments as the primary reason for his withdrawal. The 26-year-old middle-order batter stated that he needed time to prepare for what he called the "busiest period" of his cricketing career.

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram, Brook apologized to the Delhi Capitals franchise and its supporters, expressing his regret over the last-minute decision. “With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.”

IPL Rules and the Potential Ban on Harry Brook

According to the IPL’s new player regulations for the 2025-27 cycle, any player who registers for the auction and subsequently pulls out after being picked is liable for a two-year ban from participating in the tournament and future player auctions. The rule, however, makes exceptions for players ruled out due to injuries or medical conditions.

Brook's withdrawal does not fall under these exemptions, making him a potential candidate for suspension from IPL 2026 and 2027. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official announcement regarding his status, but if they enforce the rule strictly, Brook could miss out on lucrative IPL contracts for the next two years.

Harry Brook’s IPL Struggles and England Priorities

Brook has had a mixed history with the IPL. In 2023, he was signed by SunRisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs 13.25 crore but struggled to justify his price tag, scoring just 190 runs in 11 matches. He then withdrew from the 2024 season due to personal reasons following the passing of his grandmother.

With England cricket in a transitional phase, Brook is widely seen as a leading candidate to replace Jos Buttler as the country's next white-ball captain. His decision to skip the IPL comes at a crucial time, as England prepares for a busy calendar, including a home Test series against India and a high-stakes Ashes tour in Australia.

Delhi Capitals’ Big Setback Before IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals invested heavily in Brook, expecting him to bolster their middle order. His sudden withdrawal leaves the team scrambling for a replacement, disrupting their plans just weeks before the tournament’s commencement. This unexpected development adds to Delhi’s challenges, as they aim to bounce back from an underwhelming IPL 2024 campaign. With Brook’s absence, the team management will have to reassess their batting options and possibly look towards their bench strength or a last-minute replacement.