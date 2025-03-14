IPL 2025: Jacob Bethell Reaches Bengaluru To Join RCB Camp

Young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell finally arrived at Bengaluru ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, putting an end to speculation about his status for the league following an injury that kept him out of the majority of ODI series against India and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Bethell was named in England's provisional squad for the Champions Trophy but ended up sustaining a left hamstring strain during the first ODI defeat against India on February 6 in Nagpur. This injury kept him out of the Champions Trophy and raised questions if he could participate in the IPL. However, RCB has now put an end to all the speculation, confirming Bethell's arrival in Bengaluru ahead of the season opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"Starboy Bethell is in nmm 'uru, and we can't keep calm! Welcome home, Jacob, for your bold new beginnings. Can't wait to see you light up Chinnaswamy! #PlayBold #nmmRCB #HomeComing #IPL2025," posted RCB on their official X handle.

So far in his short but promising international career, which kickstarted last year, Bethell has played all three formats for England and even occupied the coveted number three spot of batting icon Joe Root in the Test set-up. In 10 T20Is so far, he has made 196 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 147.36, with two half-centuries. His best score is 62*. However, his scores of 10, 6 and 7 during the T20I series against India did not give him the best game time ahead of the IPL.

In all of T20 cricket, Bethell has made 1,127 runs in 63 matches and 57 innings, at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 136.77, with seven half-centuries. His best score is 87. He has also picked up 11 wickets at an average of 26.90 with his useful spin bowling and his best figures are 2/5. In nine ODIs, he has made 218 runs in eight innings at an average of 31.14, with two half-centuries and the best score of 55. He has also taken five wickets at an average of 32.40, with best figures of 2/33.

In three Tests, Bethell has made 260 runs in six innings at an average of 60.00 and a stunning strike rate of 75.14, with three half-centuries and the best score of 96. He has also picked up three wickets in the format.

SQUAD

-Batters: Virat Kohli (retained), Rajat Patidar (retained), Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara

-Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

-Allrounders: Liam Livingstone (spin), Krunal Pandya (spin), Swapnil Singh (spin), Romario Shepherd (pace), Jacob Bethell (spin), Mohit Rathee (spin)

-Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh

-Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal (retained), Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.