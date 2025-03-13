The Indian cricket team recently secured their third Champions Trophy title and is now preparing to defend their T20 World Cup title, which they won in 2024. With just 11 months remaining until the 2026 T20 World Cup, IPL 2025 will be a crucial tournament for head coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief selector Ajit Agarkar as they shape the squad.

Gautam Gambhir is planning to establish separate squads for ODIs and T20s, which makes IPL 2025 even more important. He will closely monitor every Indian player’s performance before the start of the Bangladesh series. The team also faces the challenge of filling the void left by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20 internationals after the 2024 World Cup triumph.

Rohit Sharma, known for his explosive starts and exceptional captaincy, has left big shoes to fill. Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a strong contender, showcasing an aggressive batting style that has secured his position as an opener alongside Shubman Gill. Suryakumar Yadav has taken over the captaincy and is expected to lead from the front.

Virat Kohli’s long-standing role at No. 3 remains a critical position. While Suryakumar Yadav has been promoted to this spot, his recent dip in form raises questions. Tilak Verma and Sanju Samson are promising alternatives, depending on their IPL performances.

In the all-rounder department, Hardik Pandya remains a key asset, having delivered consistent performances in the World Cup and Champions Trophy. However, finding a suitable replacement for Ravindra Jadeja is essential. Axar Patel appears to be the frontrunner, with Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube also being considered as backup options.

IPL 2025 will be a decisive platform for young and established Indian players to prove themselves and secure a spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The stakes are high, and strong performances in the league could determine India's chances of forming the best possible squad for the mega event and retaining their world title.