IPL 2025: KKR Replaces Rovman Powell With This Mystery Spinner

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Madhya Pradesh's mystery spinner Shivam Shukla as a replacement for West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell for the remainder of IPL 2025.



The signing from Kolkata-based franchise came after Powell along with England’s Moeen Ali, didn’t return to India after IPL 2025 restarted on May 17 following a brief suspension due to India-Pakistan border tensions.

"Rovman is undergoing a procedure," KKR said in a statement on Sunday.

Notably, the 29-year-old Shukla has limited experience at the domestic level. He has played just one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season where he picked up eight wickets in as many matches, including a 4-29 performance against Bengal.

The spinner recently made headlines in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League, finishing as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 10 scalps, including a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, KKR were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race after their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy was rained out and the match got abandoned without a ball being bowled on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR became the fourth team to get eliminated after Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Knight Riders will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 25 in Delhi.