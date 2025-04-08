IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh Scripts History; Joins Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle In THIS Special List

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh on Tuesday scripted history during his team's IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Marsh played a quickfire knock (81 off 48) with the help of six boundaries and five sixes and became the only the fourth player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to hit four fifties in first five matches. Before Marsh, Virat Kohli (2016), David Warner (2016) and Chris Gayle (2018) had achieved this massive feat in IPL.

Most 50+ Scores In First Five Games Of An Edition In IPL

4 - David Warner, 2016

4 - Virat Kohli, 2016

4 - Chris Gayle, 2018

4 - Mitchel Marsh, 2025

Marsh, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 3.40 crore during the auction, started the IPL 2025 season with a 36-ball 72 against Delhi Capitals (DC). Thereafter, he scored 52 off 31 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.

LSG opener was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Punjab Kings (PBK), but Marsh bounced back with the fifties against Mumbai Indians (60 off 31) and against Kolkata Knight Riders.