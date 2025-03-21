IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Weather Report From Kolkata: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In IPL Opener

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 season is set to kick off with an electrifying clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22. As cricket fever grips fans worldwide, an unexpected factor threatens to dampen spirits—rain. With an orange alert issued in Kolkata, the likelihood of a rain-affected match looms large.

KKR vs RCB: A Rivalry to Watch

Just like the iconic Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings face-offs, KKR vs RCB is a marquee rivalry in the IPL. Defending champions KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will look to start their title defense with a dominant performance. Meanwhile, RCB, under the new leadership of Rajat Patidar, remains desperate to clinch their first-ever IPL trophy. Given the history between these teams, fans were expecting a high-octane battle, but weather conditions could play a decisive role.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report: A Batting Paradise

Over the years, Eden Gardens has undergone significant pitch transformations. During Gautam Gambhir's captaincy era, the pitch heavily favored spinners, with Sunil Narine and company wreaking havoc. In recent seasons, however, the surface has become a batting paradise. IPL 2024 saw high-scoring encounters at this venue, and a similar trend is expected this year—provided the rain stays away.

With power hitters like Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, and Virat Kohli in action, fans were expecting a run-fest. However, persistent showers might not allow the pitch to showcase its full potential.

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Will Rain Wash Out the IPL 2025 Opener?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is bracing for heavy rainfall due to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The city is already under an orange alert, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds predicted from March 20 to March 22.

While the probability of rain at the start of the match is only 10%, it is expected to rise to 70% by 11 PM. If the weather deteriorates, a shortened game via the DLS method or a complete washout remains a strong possibility. In case of abandonment, both teams will share one point each, which would be an underwhelming start for IPL 2025.

Squads for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

KKR Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya

RCB Squad:

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

What a Washed-Out Game Would Mean for Both Teams

For KKR, a rained-out match would mean a missed opportunity to assert their dominance early in the tournament. The new leadership under Ajinkya Rahane needs momentum to settle in, and an abandoned game could disrupt their rhythm.

On the other hand, RCB, still in search of their maiden IPL title, would be eager to start strong. A washout would delay their plans of making an early impact. Moreover, with only 14 league matches per team, every point is crucial in the race for the playoffs.