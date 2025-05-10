IPL 2025 Likely To Resume Soon After Ceasefire Between India, Pakistan

The Indian Premier League 2025 is likely to resume next week after a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

According to a Times of India report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is finalising the details and remaining fixtures of the IPL 2025 season. The report added that the 16 remaining IPL 2025 matches will be played pan-India except Dharamsala.

Earlier on Friday, the BCCI suspended the IPL 2025 for a week because of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

